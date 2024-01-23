Muhteşem gece öncesi: 2024 Oscar adayları açıklandı!

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri, 10 Mart tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak.
Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları netleşirken, gecenin sunuculuğunu ise Jimmy Kimmel üstlenecek.
Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen görkemli törenle, 2024 yılının enlerine tek tek verilecek.
İşte Oscar'ın enleri!
En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu
Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction
Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon
Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer
Ryan Gosling, Barbie
Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things
En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu
Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer
Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple
America Ferrera, Barbie
Jodie Foster, Nyad
Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers
En iyi görüntü yönetmeni
El Conde
Maestro
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi erkek oyuncu
Bradley Cooper
Colman Domingo
Paul Giamatti
Cillian Murphy
Jeffrey Wright
En iyi kadın oyuncu
Annette Bening, Nyad
Lily Galdstone
Sandra Hüller
Carey Mulligan
Emma Stone
En iyi yönetmen
Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall
Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon
Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer
Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest
Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things
En iyi film
American Ficiton
Anatomy of a Fall
Barbie
The Holdovers
Killers of the Flower Moon
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Past Lives
The Zone of Interest
En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı
Golda
Maestro
Oppenheimer
Poor Thinghs
Societyof the Snow
En iyi kısa belgesel
Letter to APig
Ninety-five Senses
Our Uniform
Pachyderme
War is Over
En iyi uyarlama senaryo
American Fiction
Barbie
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
Zone of Interest
En iyi orjinal şarkı
“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot
“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie
“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony
“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon
En iyi orjinal senaryo
Anatomy of A Fall
The Holdovers
Maestro
MayDecember
Past Lives
En iyi orjinal şarkı
American Fiction
Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı
Dolunay Katiller
Oppenheimer
En iyi animasyon filmi
The Boy and the Heron
Elemental
Nimona
Robot Dreams
Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers
En iyi uluslararası film
Io Capitone
Perfect Days
Society of the snow
Teacher's Lounge
Zone of Interest
En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı
Barbie
Dolunay Katilleri
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi kostüm tasarımı
Barbie
Killers of the Flower Moon
Napoleon
Oppenheimer
Poor Things
En iyi ses
The Creator
Maestro
Mission Impossible 7
Oppenheimer
The Zone of Interest
En iyi görsel efekt
The Creator
Godzilla Minus One
Guardians of the Galaxy 3
Napoleon
Mission İmpossible
