Muhteşem gece öncesi: 2024 Oscar adayları açıklandı! Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen Oscar'ın "2024" enleri belli oldu.

Amerikan Sinema Sanatları ve Bilimleri Akademisi tarafından 1929'dan bu yana verilen ve film dünyasının enlerinin seçildiği Oscar Ödülleri, 10 Mart tarihinde sahiplerini bulacak.

Bu yıl 96’ncısı düzenlenecek olan Oscar Ödülleri'nin adayları netleşirken, gecenin sunuculuğunu ise Jimmy Kimmel üstlenecek.

Ödüller, Dolby Theatre'da gerçekleşen görkemli törenle, 2024 yılının enlerine tek tek verilecek.

İşte Oscar'ın enleri!

En iyi yardımcı erkek oyuncu

Sterling K. Brown, American Fiction

Robert De Niro, Killers Of The Flower Moon

Robert Downey Jr., Oppenheimer

Ryan Gosling, Barbie

Mark Ruffalo, Poor Things

En iyi yardımcı kadın oyuncu

Emily Blunt, Oppenheimer

Danielle Brooks, The Color Purple

America Ferrera, Barbie

Jodie Foster, Nyad

Da'Vine Joy Randolph, The Holdovers

En iyi görüntü yönetmeni

El Conde

Maestro

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi erkek oyuncu

Bradley Cooper

Colman Domingo

Paul Giamatti

Cillian Murphy

Jeffrey Wright

En iyi kadın oyuncu

Annette Bening, Nyad

Lily Galdstone

Sandra Hüller

Carey Mulligan

Emma Stone

En iyi yönetmen

Justine Triet, Anatomy of a Fall

Martin Scorsese, Killers of the Flower Moon

Christopher Nolan, Oppenheimer

Jonathan Glazer, The Zone of Interest

Yorgos Lanthimos, Poor Things

En iyi film

American Ficiton

Anatomy of a Fall

Barbie

The Holdovers

Killers of the Flower Moon

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Past Lives

The Zone of Interest

En iyi makyaj ve saç tasarımı

Golda

Maestro

Oppenheimer

Poor Thinghs

Societyof the Snow

En iyi kısa belgesel

Letter to APig

Ninety-five Senses

Our Uniform

Pachyderme

War is Over

En iyi uyarlama senaryo

American Fiction

Barbie

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

Zone of Interest

En iyi orjinal şarkı

“The Fire Inside” - Flamin’ Hot

“I’m Just Ken” - Barbie

“It Never Went Away” - American Symphony

“Wahzhazhe (A Song for My People” - “Killers of the Flower Moon

En iyi orjinal senaryo

Anatomy of A Fall

The Holdovers

Maestro

MayDecember

Past Lives

American Fiction

Indiana Jones: Kader Kadranı

Dolunay Katiller

Oppenheimer

En iyi animasyon filmi

The Boy and the Heron

Elemental

Nimona

Robot Dreams

Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Vers

En iyi uluslararası film

Io Capitone

Perfect Days

Society of the snow

Teacher's Lounge

Zone of Interest

En iyi prodüksiyon tasarımı

Barbie

Dolunay Katilleri

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi kostüm tasarımı

Barbie

Killers of the Flower Moon

Napoleon

Oppenheimer

Poor Things

En iyi ses

The Creator

Maestro

Mission Impossible 7

Oppenheimer

The Zone of Interest

En iyi görsel efekt

The Creator

Godzilla Minus One

Guardians of the Galaxy 3

Napoleon

Mission İmpossible