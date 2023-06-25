Android 14 tabanlı ColorOS 14 alacak OPPO modelleri
13’ü resmi olarak piyasaya çıkarmasının ardından Google, şimdi de Android 14 çalışmalarına hız vermiş durumda.

Akıllı telefonlara birçok yeni özellik getirmesi beklenen Android 14, yıl bitmeden bazı akıllı telefonlara sunulacak.

Android 14 alması beklenen OPPO modelleri

Şu anda sessizce çalışmalarına devam eden Çinli üreticisi OPPO'nun, eylül ayında Android 14 tabanlı ColorOS 14 güncellemesini tanıması bekleniyor.

ColorOS 14 güncellemesi alacak modelleri:

Oppo A1

Oppo A1x

Oppo Reno8 T

Oppo Reno8 T 5G

Oppo Find X5 Pro

Oppo Find N2

Oppo Find N2 Flip

Oppo Reno 9 Pro+

Oppo Reno 9 Pro

Oppo Reno 9

Oppo Reno 8 Pro

Oppo Reno 8

Oppo Reno 7 Pro

Oppo Reno 7

Oppo Reno 6 Pro

Oppo Reno 6

Oppo K10

Oppo K10 Pro

Oppo F21

Oppo F21 Pro

Oppo F19

Oppo F19+ 5G

Oppo F19 Pro

Oppo A96

Oppo A58 5G

Oppo A77 5G

Oppo A78

Oppo F21 Pro 5G

Oppo Reno 5 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 6 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 7 Z 5G

Oppo Reno 8 Z 5G