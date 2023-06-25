Android 14 tabanlı ColorOS 14 alacak OPPO modelleri

Android 13’ü resmi olarak piyasaya çıkarmasının ardından Google, şimdi de Android 14 çalışmalarına hız vermiş durumda.
Akıllı telefonlara birçok yeni özellik getirmesi beklenen Android 14, yıl bitmeden bazı akıllı telefonlara sunulacak.
Android 14 alması beklenen OPPO modelleri
Şu anda sessizce çalışmalarına devam eden Çinli akıllı telefon üreticisi OPPO'nun, eylül ayında Android 14 tabanlı ColorOS 14 güncellemesini tanıması bekleniyor.
ColorOS 14 güncellemesi alacak OPPO modelleri:
Oppo A1
Oppo A1x
Oppo Reno8 T
Oppo Reno8 T 5G
Oppo Find X5 Pro
Oppo Find X5
Oppo Find N2
Oppo Find N2 Flip
Oppo Reno 9 Pro+
Oppo Reno 9 Pro
Oppo Reno 9
Oppo Reno 8 Pro
Oppo Reno 8
Oppo Reno 7 Pro
Oppo Reno 7
Oppo Reno 6 Pro
Oppo Reno 6
Oppo K10
Oppo K10 Pro
Oppo F21
Oppo F21 Pro
Oppo F19
Oppo F19+ 5G
Oppo F19 Pro
Oppo A96
Oppo A58 5G
Oppo A77 5G
Oppo A78
Oppo F21 Pro 5G
